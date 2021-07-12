WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS -- The Unified Government Public Health Department will launch a “Spin to win” and raffle prizes on July 14th to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in Wyandotte County.
It’s the latest effort to increase vaccination rates. So far only about 37% of people living in Wyandotte County have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
This will be round two of incentives being offered to get the vaccine at the former Kmart building near 78th and State Avenue. During the first round, they offered a raffle drawing for adults and gift cards to Worlds of Fun or Dave & Buster’s for anyone ages 12-17 who received the vaccine.
“We quickly ran out of those Worlds of fun and Dave & Buster’s gift cards those are very popular,” Public Information Officer Unified Government Public Health Department Janell Friesen said.
Friesen says it took just about a week to give out 500 of those incentives for kids and teens.
“All these little things add up at this point,” Friesen said. “Every vaccination counts.”
There have been 51 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Wyandotte County as more tests are being sequenced. Starting Wednesday the Unified Government Public Health Department will begin offering their “Spin to Win” prizes.
“We'll have a prize wheel. It's like a carnival game basically with different prizes on the wheel and you can spin to take something home instantly,” Friesen said.
Instant “Spin to Win” prizes include a $50 Visa gift card, $25 Visa gift card, 15 gift card to a local restaurant or t-shirt prizes.
“Or if you still want to take your chances for a bigger prize, you can instead enter into a raffle for the $500 Visa gift card,” Friesen said. “We'll still draw two winners for that every day that our vaccine site is open.”
The vaccine site in Wyandotte County is open Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at 7836 State Ave, Kansas City, KS.
Additional incentives will be added by the health department.
“Especially with things like variants that spread so much more easily, it's really something where we aren't out of the woods yet,” Friesen said. “I think people are ready to have that sense of normalcy but COVID is still a threat here. It's still very much important for people to take different measures to protect themselves, and those around them.”
People who live in Wyandotte County who go to a Unified Government Public Health Department site for a COVID-19 test will receive a $25 Visa gift card. (One gift card per person while supplies last.) People who are getting vaccinated may get tested at the same time and receive the incentives available for both the vaccine and testing. The UGPHD offers COVID-19 saliva tests.
Mobile vaccines can still be requested online at WycoVaccines.org or by calling 3-1-1 (913-573-5311).
