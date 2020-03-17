KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Federal and local leaders are trying to address the possibility that an overwhelming number of patients could need ICU care due to COVID-19, including access to a limited supply of ventilators.

On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that the Pentagon was ready to distribute up to 2,000 ventilators to the Department of Health and Human Services to respond to the spread of the disease but noted additional training would be required to operate them.

A profound shortage of intensivists and other ICU healthcare workers who can operate mechanical ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic could be a significant problem for U.S. hospitals, according to a report from the Society of Critical Care Medicine.

For patients with severe respiratory failure who need ICU care, ventilators could mean the difference between life and death.

Dr. Craig Coopersmith, the Interim Director of the Emory Critical Care Center and the past president of the Society of Critical Care Medicine, said the U.S. has enough of the critical machines – for now.

“Ventilators can breathe for you and save your life. We have enough to cover all of the patients who need them in the United States right now,” Coopersmith told KCTV5 News before warning that, “we have capacity to surge for an increased number of patients.”

As Americans see healthcare systems overwhelmed in Italy due to coronavirus, back at home in the U.S. the American Hospital Association projects 4.8 million patients will be hospitalized, 1.9 million will be admitted to the ICU and 960,000 will require mechanical ventilation.

“There is a potential for not having enough ventilators, but it is entirely dependent upon the number of patients we get” Coopersmith said. “We have the capacity for about 200,000 ventilators using creative methods of getting additional ventilators.”

The Society of Critical Care Medicine released a recent report that found while more than 200,000 mechanical ventilators may be available in the U.S., the number of patients who can be ventilated could be significantly lower due to the number of professionals trained to operate them.

“What is unclear is how many patients are we going to get and how many of those patients are going to require ventilators and also how many of those patients are going to require ventilators at a certain time?” Coopersmith explained. “There is a difference between having a sustained number of months that we need patients on the ventilators versus a peak.”

He said hospitals can expand their capacity to treat COVID-19 patients by canceling elective surgeries and reallocating healthcare providers including surgeons and anesthesiologists.

Robert Preville is the CEO of KWIPPED, an online business-to-business equipment rental marketplace that rents and finances ventilators. He said his business is seeing a spike in requests as the number of coronavirus patients grow.

“This is quite different. We are seeing a huge surge in ventilator requests. We’ve taken probably 30 plus requests in the last several days,” he told KCTV5 News. “Each of those requests are hospitals and medical centers and they are typically requesting 10 to up to 200 ventilators at a time.”

KCTV5 News reached out to state health departments in Kansas and Missouri about the availability of ventilators in both states.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Missouri’s most recent query found 17% of the hospitals ventilators were currently in use. Missouri maintains a state-owned cache of approximately 125 portable ventilators that can be deployed if needed.

Purchasing additional ventilators will be a consideration with emergency federal funding.

KCTV5 News is still waiting to hear from officials in Kansas.

Coopersmith believes everyone can do their part to flatten the curve and potentially decrease the number of patients needing ventilators.

“Doing very simply things like washing your hands, staying six feet away from people, like telecommuting and working from home that will end up saving potentially saving thousands, tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of lives down range because we won’t see those patients in the intensive care unit,” he said.