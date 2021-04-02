FINNEY COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- The State of Kansas reports that the first case of the South African variant of the coronavirus has been identified.
The case was reported in Finney County, KS, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
“We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions. This includes wearing a mask that fits snuggly around the nose and face and has multiple layers of fabric or layering thinner masks with an additional cloth face mask to improve the fit,” KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said in a statement. “Kansans should also follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to.”
It's the second variant found.
Kansas says there have been 76 cases of the UK Variant.
