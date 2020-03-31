KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two independent sources on the Kansas City Police Department are now telling KCTV5 News that multiple department members have tested positive for coronavirus.
An exact number was not readily available, just more than one. It is also not clear if these are officers, civilian employees, or both.
KCTV5 News is working hard to get that information as well as to find out how severe the symptoms are.
This adds to the list of local first responders impacted. Already reported is one Lawrence Police Department officer who tested positive.
One Kansas City Fire Department firefighter tested positive
And one Overland Park Fire Department staffer tested positive.
KCTV5 News has been in touch with the Kansas City Police Union and the department’s media liaison. Neither would comment, but we expect they will be doing so Wednesday.
