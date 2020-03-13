KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Multiple sources have confirmed to KCTV5 News that Kansas’ first deadly COVID-19 case involved a patient at the Life Care Center of Kansas City.

The skilled nursing facility, located at 3231 N. 61st Street in Kansas City, Kansas, is part of a larger national chain of nursing and assisted living facilities.

A location operated by the company in Kirkland, Washington, has been the epicenter of the spread of COVID-19 in that region of the country.

A search of records on the Medicare.gov site shows the Kansas City, Kansas, facility scored an overall rating of one star out of five, or "Much Below Average," on the agency's nursing home comparison tool.

The facility is now at the center of an epidemiological investigation to determine how the man contracted the coronavirus.

The patient, a man in his 70s, was taken from the facility Tuesday to Providence Medical Center located at 8929 Parallel Parkway, where the man died Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he had been admitted.

Hospital officials said the admitting physicians and staff followed all infection control protocols prescribed by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

They added that they have identified the staff who had contact with the man after he was admitted to the hospital and are following guidelines of healthcare worker exposure response.

This case is the only one in Kansas currently believed to be spread by community.

This was the fifth case identified by Kansas health officials. Johnson County has seen four cases, and a sixth case was announced in Butler County Friday morning.

All five of those cases involved patients traveling to a location where they were exposed to the virus.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.