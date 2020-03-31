OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The city of Overland Park will furlough 200 part-time staff members as the city reacts to coronavirus shut downs.

The furlough includes front desk attendants, life guards and class instructors. The staffers will be paid through Saturday.

Pay raises for city employees are also being postponed 60 days.

Some city council members are calling on the city to reverse its decision and dip into reserves to support employees.

A spokesperson told KCTV5 News that the city employs more than 1,400 people.

In addition to the city employee furloughs, KCTV5 News has learned that 46 workers were furloughed from Johnson County’s Department of Motor Vehicles offices on Monday.