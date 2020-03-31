Overland Park

On Tuesday, the city received another accolade as it was named the best city in America to raise a family in a study by the personal-finance website, WalletHub.

 (Facebook/City of Overland Park)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The city of Overland Park will furlough 200 part-time staff members as the city reacts to coronavirus shut downs.

The furlough includes front desk attendants, life guards and class instructors. The staffers will be paid through Saturday.

Pay raises for city employees are also being postponed 60 days.

Some city council members are calling on the city to reverse its decision and dip into reserves to support employees.

A spokesperson told KCTV5 News that the city employs more than 1,400 people.

In addition to the city employee furloughs, KCTV5 News has learned that 46 workers were furloughed from Johnson County’s Department of Motor Vehicles offices on Monday.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.