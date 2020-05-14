KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCTV5’s Betsy Webster was at Lew’s at 11:59 p.m. on March 16. There, the last call bell rang out almost two months ago. It was clear then that it was a place with regulars. Now, they’re not wasting a single second getting the family back together.
Miller Time at Lew’s in Waldo begins at midnight, the moment the calendar becomes Friday.
“We’ve had regulars every day asking when they can come in and sit down and have a drink because they miss the camaraderie,” said bartender Cara Rivers.
Inside, the center of its three lone booths is blocked with tape. The tables have been spread out to fit the rule of 10 feet apart.
Brookside’s Charlie Hooper’s, which is under the same ownership, is also debuting at midnight. Like Lew’s, they can serve until 3 a.m.
“We’ve set up guidelines for everyone,” said George Clarke, Charlie Hooper’s General Manager.
Among the rules posted on the walls: “Stay in your seat.”
“We’ll show you to the table and that will be your hangout for the night,” Clarke.
That means no walking up to the bar and no mingling between tables.
“Hooper’s has always been the place where you can walk in and see three or four faces that you know,” Clarke said. “So, it’s going to be a new normal for everyone.”
One of the things that was initially a requirement that’s now just a strong recommendation is keeping a registry of customers in case of the need for contact tracing.
Hooper’s has decided that they will be doing that. Throughout the restaurant and on the menus is a QR code. So, all you have to do is photograph that and it sends you to their website. It’s a specific registration page that’s going to have you type in your name and your phone number and what time you were there. That is information that they will only be holding on to for 30 days. They delete it after that. Plus, the only person who gets it is the health department and only if they need to contact you because someone who was there at the same time tested positive.
The Old Style of doing things will replaced with these new rules at least until May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.