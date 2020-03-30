JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - In Johnson County, Kansas, concerned community members contacted KCTV5 News, police and county leaders to complain about Hobby Lobby opening several stores on the first day of the Kansas statewide stay-home order.
KCTV5 News went to four Hobby Lobby locations Monday in Kansas. We found nearly empty parking lots everywhere we went. Three out of the four were open for business.
The first complaint to KCTV5 News involved the Olathe Hobby Lobby location near 135th and Black Bob Road. Inside the open business we found empty aisles, barriers to protect cashiers and a note that said, “the store is cleaning and sanitizing surfaces frequently.”
“It really doesn’t bother me,” shopper Denny Spinks said.
Spinks says the “essential or not” debate is tricky.
“That’s that is a tough one because everybody has their own version of what is essential and what is not,” Spinks said.
“It does make for some interesting debates. There are some that are obvious including grocery stores, gas stations,” park visitor Josh Mahon said.
“To me it’s pharmacies, grocery stores and gas stations and medical facilities and factories,” park visitor Rebecca Gorjestani said.
KCTV5 News asked Mahon if he thought Hobby Lobby was essential? He said, “No.”
Other community members agreed. Someone called Overland Park police to report the Hobby Lobby near 119th and Metcalf Avenue was open. Police found it closed around noon and so did we around 4 p.m.
“It’s kind of in the name Hobby Lobby. There is nothing really essential about it,” Mahon said.
KCTV5 News found the Hobby Lobby in Merriam near the temporarily closed Ikea, open. The Hobby Lobby across from the temporarily closed Oak Park Mall was open too. There they had a sign on the front doors that said, “Operating as an Essential Business, offering PPE mask supplies, educational supplies and various components for at home small businesses.”
“I was surprised to hear that,” Gorjestani said.
Three KCTV5 News employees reached out to Hobby Lobby for comment. At last check, no one received a response to questions about remaining open.
The Kansas statewide stay-home order will be in place at least until Sunday, April 19.
