KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City has had a string of nice weather lately, leading many people to get out to enjoy fresh air and exercise during the stay at home order, but are they keeping a safe distance?

People could be seen Monday afternoon walking around Loose Park, from kids playing to others just sitting around enjoying the day. While some of the people were pretty close as they circled the park, others were trying to keep their distance.

While there wasn’t a large number of people out Monday, pictures sent to KCTV5 News over the weekend showed a much different scene, with too many people in the park and many of those people not practicing social distancing.

The new normal for the time being may be to stay apart, but park goers like Cecil Kimzey believe those visiting the green spaces could all use a gentle reminder about.

“It’s concerning that I don’t remember and walk up and almost shake hands and talk to people,” Kimzey said. “There’s so much to keep track of and this is it’s really a kind of a hard thing to wrap your mind around to even get it to be inside of you that it’s truly urgent that we try not to get sick from each other so it’s a cultural change now.”

Earlier in the day, Maria Avila said Concourse Park near Anderson Avenue and Gladstone Boulevard was full, a sight one would expect on a normal spring day but not during a city-wide stay-at-home order when strict social-distancing guidelines are in place.

“Pretty much packed, the kids sliding, the older boys playing basketball, people over here at the water,” Avila recalled to KCTV5 News. “They’re pretty close together, but I mean they try to stay at home as much as they can but it’s hard.”

During a news conference Monday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas noted that because not everyone is doing their part to make sure there is enough space between them and others at city parks, the city is stepping up enforcement.

Lucas said he noticed residents during the past weekend not following the guidelines, leading him to have park officials put caution tape around playgrounds and police to increase the number of patrols.

The mayor also asked for residents to call 311 if they see large groups not following the social distancing guidelines or hear of large gatherings or events that would violate the stay-at-home order.

Back in Loose Park, Karen Leonard approved of the tighter restrictions while out exercising in the warm weather.

“I think that’s a good idea just to make sure there’s not huge gatherings outside,” Leonard said. “I think it’s good for people to get out, get some fresh air, exercise, but not be in huge gatherings together. They’re not having huge gatherings inside, so they shouldn’t be outside, either.”