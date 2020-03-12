JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Shawnee Mission School District is sending digital devices home with students in preparation for a potential school closure.
According to the school district's calendar, classes will not be held on Friday for students in Pre-K through 8th grade. Meanwhile, there will be an early dismissal for grades 9 through 12.
Then, after that, spring break starts next week.
As students are dismissed for the break, they will be sent home with the devices.
The school said teachers can send classroom resources home with students. That includes books or other instructional tools.
The school said additional communication and information will come from the state and county health departments.
No other information is available at this time.
The full statement from the school can be read below:
"March 12, 2020 - Immediate information for Parents
In preparation for the potential of a school closure, the Shawnee Mission School District will send devices home with students in grades 3-12 as we dismiss for Spring Break. Additionally, teachers may elect to send classroom resources home with students that could include books and other instructional tools. Additional communication and information will be provided as a result of any future direction from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE)."
Correction note: It was initially reported that no school was going to be held on Friday. A correction was later made.
