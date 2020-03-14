LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – The Shawnee Mission School District said in a letter on Saturday that an elementary school student’s parent has tested positive for COVID-19.
The parent’s child attends Lenexa Hills Elementary School and the family is currently in self-quarantine. The letter from the superintendent adds that the family will not be back in the building until the quarantine period has ended.
The school district is working closely with the county health department, the letter said.
“I am severely limited in terms of what I can say, in order to protect the privacy rights of the individuals involved,” Superintendent Dr. Mike Fulton said. “What I can tell you is that anyone in the Lenexa Hills community who has had extended direct contact with anyone in that family has been informed, per JCDHE guidelines.”
“We have been informed that the risk of COVID-19 exposure to anyone at Lenexa Hills is very low,” he added.
Currently, all the buildings in the school district are closed for spring break and they will be disinfected before students and staff return.
“Please be assured that our focus is on student, staff and community safety,” Dr. Fulton said. “This situation continues to be very fluid and, as things change, we will communicate as quickly as reasonably possible.”
No other information is available at this time.
