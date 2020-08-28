SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The pandemic has ruined an awful lot for kids over the last few months, but tonight players will hit the field for Friday night football for the first time.
In Smithville, there is a huge game is set for tonight against Grain Valley.
It’s going to look a whole lot different than in years past.
Anything inside an area marked by yellow tape is considered “inside the bubble” and unless you have a ticket you can’t go beyond it.
The Smithville school district is putting several safety precautions into place to protect players and fans.
Each person associated with the game -- whether that is players, coaches, or cheerleaders -- gets two tickets to the game. That will greatly reduce the number of people inside the stadium.
Smithville High School Athletic Director Darren Shaffer said that, on a normal night against Green Valley, there would easily be about 1,500 people there. However, because of the protocols they’re putting into place, it’ll be closer to about 600.
Concessions will be available, but it’s all pre-package food and it is still cash-only.
There are no locker rooms for the visiting team and the Smithville players must wear a mask in their locker room.
Shaffer said the pandemic has made it tough, but they’ll do what they can.
“We’re going to make it as safe as we can,” Shaffer said. “It’s a contact sport. Everybody knows that. But, we’re going to make it as safe as we can, especially for everyone involved. Not just the kids on the field but also the fans. We’re trying to space people out and making sure everyone’s wearing a mask. We’re doing our best at that.”
Shaffer said the toughest part will be the lack of a huge student cheering section.
“Tough thing is the student body,” he said. “We always have a great student section in the stand and, you know, they stand up the whole game and cheer, and that’s the tough part to get through. We want kids to be involved. Kids who are involved are more likely to test better, better attendance, better grades. That’s something we really push. This pandemic, unfortunately, they’ll have to suffer.”
While there is certainly lots of excitement for tonight’s game, some people are much more apprehensive about large gatherings right in the middle of a pandemic.
David Shook, who lives in Smithville, said he has no doubt someone inside the stadium will have COVID-19 and may very well spread it.
He said, “I don’t really think they should have it, really. Because of the virus. I’ve got people who have gotten it and it’s just not a good thing. All these kid, all these people, it’s just going to make it spread.”
The athletic director said the reaction from parents has been mixed. Some are all for football starting and some are very much against it.
If you’d like to play it safe tonight and watch the game online, just go to nfhsnetwork.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.