KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Thursday was tough for many small businesses as the news broke that government’s Paycheck Protection Program was out of its initial funding, leaving it unclear what will happen next for financial aid or many struggling businesses.

Jose Gutierrez owns a small chain of Casa Mexico restaurants with locations in Belton, Independence and Blue Springs. Like many other local owners, especially those in the restaurant business, it has been an exhaustive few weeks for him.

“For me, it’s really hard. Not just for me but for all small businesses,” Gutierrez said.

Sales are down 60% and some employees have been let go.

“We haven’t been able to the pay rent for last month and this month… I’m going to work it out with my landlord, but it’s just really hard,” Gutierrez said. “We applied for a loan. So far, I haven’t heard anything yet.”

Casa Mexico is an example of why small businesses are so important to the economy. Half of all workers across the nation and in the KC metro are employed by small businesses. Before the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Casa Mexica used to employee 39 people.

“For us, there’s a lot people who depend on this restaurant- a lot of families,” Gutierrez said. “I want to help them. I don’t want to close my doors.”

Help for small businesses

Rebecca Gubbels with Missouri Small Business Development Center said federal loans and support programs had been a lifeline but noted that the fast roll out was difficult for small businesses to navigate.

“It has been incredibly confusing. A lot of people trying to do a big thing really quickly,” she said.

Now that the programs have tapped out, Gubbels advises business owners to think about how they can convert their operations in the new economy.

“The long-term outlook for a small business will be okay. This time right now is alarming for many,” she said. “We are trying to figure it out together.”

Gubbels points to business that are adapting and rethinking what kinds of products they can offer, like distilleries that began making hand sanitizer when the demand was high.

She is hosting webinars for small businesses and has suggestions for good resources for help for business owners.