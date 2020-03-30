LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) - A survey by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and other groups found that one out of four businesses are reducing their workforce temporarily or permanently.
Out of the nearly 30 businesses in a downtown loop in Liberty, Missouri, only four appear to be open.
“If we get to go back to work, we’ll have a job. That feels this much like hope, but we don’t know when that will be,” Co-owner of Salon Di Bella Michelle Russo said.
Russo and Sarah Rohaus are the Owners of Salon Di Bella in Liberty, Missouri. As thoughts sweep across their minds over how they’ll keep their business, their major concern rests in their stylists who work independently behind the chairs.
“What will the salon look like after this is over? Will they find other careers? Will they come back to doing hair, will they be able to work here full time, do they retire?! We have no idea,” Russo said. “We’re very concerned about their financial wellbeing as well. Because a lot of these girls, this is their sole income.”
Of the nearly 350 businesses who responded to a Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce survey, more than half expect to struggle financially.
“And when you look even closer at those businesses that employ 50 people or fewer, 70% of them are expected to or are struggling financially through the crises,” President and CEO of Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Joe Reardon said.
Reardon feels the results of the survey prove further why Congress will have to provide more stimulus particularly for small businesses.
“We need to continue to advocate with our Congressional delegation that the needs are real for businesses and employees here in Kansas City,” Reardon said.
More than half of all small to medium-sized businesses in the survey said they would be interested in a low-interest rate SBA loan.
For businesses with independent contractors like Rohaus and Russo, they say it’s a struggle to find help.
“We don’t make money unless we’re actually physically doing hair. So, it’s just umm…it’s just very scary,” Rohaus said.
Money worries aside, the survey found for companies large and small, employees’ health and wellbeing was the topmost concern.
