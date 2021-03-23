Sleeping habits

Insomnia, disrupted sleep and burnout are linked to a heightened risk of becoming infected with coronavirus.

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Insomnia, disrupted sleep and burnout are linked to a heightened risk of becoming infected with coronavirus.

Having more severe disease and a longer recovery period, according to a new study in the British medical journal.

Researchers tracked people in both Europe and the United States and found  each 1-hour increase in sleep was associated with 12 percent lower odds of infection.

