KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The first vaccine, the Pfizer shot, was approved for emergency use on Dec. 11, 2020.
After an initial bump in cases in January and as more individuals have received the shots, cases have dropped dramatically in Kansas, Missouri and Kansas City, MO.
KANSAS CITY
According to data from the Kansas City Health Department, there were over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases during the first week of 2021.
This week, there have been 188 reported cases in Kansas City.
STATE OF MISSOURI
On Jan. 4, 2021, the State of Missouri reported 5,121 new COVID-19 cases.
On May 19, 2021, the state reported just 281 cases.
STATE OF KANSAS
Kansas had 3,261 new COVID cases the first reporting day of 2021.
On May 20, there were just 54 reported COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 cases in all three jurisdictions are down at least 90 percent.
