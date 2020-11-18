JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County sheriff says 90 inmates are in precautionary quarantine after 12 people at the jail tested positive for COVID-19.
Sheriff Darryl Forte tweeted early Wednesday morning that among those 12 who tested positive are four inmates and eight "non-inmates".
Forte did not mention how those people are handling the illness, but said, "Safety, security and wellness of all remain a priority."
