SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Shawnee Mission School District police will start issuing trespassing citations for individuals who continue to violate social distancing guidelines during the use of district stadiums and athletic facilities.
According to a release that was sent to KCTV5 News on Wednesday, local police departments and the district have received numerous complaints that individuals using the Shawnee Mission School District facilities are in groups larger than ten and are playing sports where a common object is being touched.
As a result of this, the district said they will begin issuing citations on Wednesday.
“Tomorrow, April 2, 2020, SMSD police will begin issuing trespassing citations for individuals who continue to violate guidelines for use of district stadiums and athletic facilities. This is a step that we would have preferred not to take but given the on-going lack of adherence to personal distancing guidelines, it has become necessary.”
Stadiums and Shawnee Mission School District facilities are staying open so the community can enjoy the exercise, but the community is being asked to abide by the CDC guidelines.
Those guidelines are distancing yourself by six feet from another individual who is not in the same household, no groups of more than ten people and no playing of sports where a common object is sought to be touched.
“The district will continue to monitor facilities to ensure compliance, and may revise these guidelines if necessary, in order to protect public health. Your cooperation is critical to maintaining public health and is appreciated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.