SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) – The Shawnee Mission School District has canceled in-person graduation ceremonies and said they will be broadcast.
The in-person graduation ceremonies that were supposed to be held on July 14, 15, and 16 have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In place of each live ceremony, Shawnee Mission will broadcast virtual graduation ceremonies on the following dates and times:
East July 14th, 8 p.m.
South July 14th, 8 p.m.
North July 15th, 8 p.m.
West July 15th, 8 p.m.
Northwest July 16th, 8 p.m.
Arrowhead July 16th, 6 p.m.
Horizons July 16th, 8 p.m.
The district said that links to the broadcast will be available on the district website the day of the scheduled graduation. In addition, graduates will receive information directly from principals about links to download the graduation, so they and their family members and friends can all celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.