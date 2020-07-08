SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – The Shawnee Mission Park Beach is closing for two weeks effective immediately after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, Johnson County Park and Recreation District officials announced Wednesday.
The district said the staff member was involved in training with other beach staff, and no patrons were present at the time.
The beach is said to reopen again on July 18th.
Everyone who had a reservation was notified and refunded.
“During the closure, the facility will undergo deep cleaning and disinfection to mitigate exposure to the COVID-19 virus and protect the health and safety of patrons and staff, which is also a top priority for JCPRD,” the district said.
When the beach reopens, it will be open Thursday through Sunday, and visitors can choose from one of two-time blocks offered from noon to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Space is limited per time block to allow for physical distancing.
