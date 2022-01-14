OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- The Shawnee Mission School District on Friday warned parents that school closings are possible due to staffing shortages created by Covid-19.
In a letter to parents, the district said it has been "able to manage challenges up to this point," but as cases increase, the district could close individual schools for a day.
"We are fortunate to have been able to manage these challenges up to this point," the district said in a letter to families. "Our staff has shown remarkable flexibility and ingenuity in responding to staff shortages and the unavailability of substitutes. However, it is likely that these efforts will not be sustainable. Were that to happen, we would need to consider closing a school, or perhaps even the district as a whole, for one or more days."
On Thursday evening, KCK Public Schools voiced a similar concern to families about potential school closures.
The De Soto School District and Eudora School Districts were closed on Friday. Warrensburg schools in Johnson County, MO., had a virtual day.
