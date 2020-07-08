LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) - The Liberty School District is just one of several districts in the metro to begin in-person summer school classes this week.

KCTV5 News was not able to get any insight regarding how classes have gone Wednesday for Liberty, though North Kansas City Schools began their summer courses on Monday. Their Superintendent sent out an email to parents and staff saying things have gone well this week and was relieved to find that kids weren’t too worried about their masks.

Here are some photos at what those classrooms have looked like this week.

For North Kansas City Schools, they say social distancing and face masks will be required on buses, and in classrooms by both students and staff. Large group interactions will be limited, disinfecting will occur throughout the day, and teachers will perform quick wellness checks with students each morning.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, students should be in classrooms for in-person learning as soon as possible.

They say the physical, and mental upsides associated with returning kids to schools outweigh the risks.

Though for some parents like Alanna Herron whose daughter will be starting kindergarten in the Center School District, the unknowns make her nervous.

“I’m really interested to know how they’re going to protect them, and how they’re going to keep everyone involved safe. It’s not like COVID is going to go away tomorrow. So, are they going to be required to wear masks? If that’s the case, I have a kindergartener, how are you going to get her to wear a mask all day?” Herron said.

Shoal Creek Elementary has social distancing requirements in place. Though it’s unclear whether or not masks are required. Parents are also encouraged to pre order their child’s lunch from the cafeterias as students will now be eating in the classroom.

Wednesday we’ve learned school districts could be coming out with their plans for the start of the school year as early as next week.

Blue Springs has already announced they’ll be offering both a face-to-face option, and a virtual option.

KCTV5 News spoke with the Executive Director of the Education Support Agency, the Cooperating School Districts of Greater Kansas City who said this may also be an option for other Kansas City area schools.