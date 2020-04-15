KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - An entire street outside of the nonprofit Hope Faith has been turned into a little village, if you will. Not only are people able to receive food and other resources, but now they’re also able to get tested for the coronavirus.
A volunteer doctor and former nurse suit up from a make-shift medical supply closet in the trunk of a car. They’re headed to visit patients at a hotel designated to house the homeless while they await their coronavirus test results.
“So far, all of these patients have come from local hospitals and they have nowhere to go. So, we’re taking in that influx, and I’m in their checking, doing wellness checks, just to see if I need to move onto the next level of care,” volunteer physician Doctor Michael Coody said.
“We bring meals over to them. Or if they need shower supplies,” volunteer former nurse Tara Branham said.
To help prevent local hospitals from being bogged down, the Hope Faith Homeless Assistance Village will also begin doing their own testing.
“We’ve gone beyond those who are homeless. Beyond those who are low income and poverty. We are now just a community relief program,” Hope Faith Executive Director Jaysen Van Sickle said.
In the past month, they’ve already seen just over a thousand new people they haven’t served before. And they’re distributing around 200 meals per day.
“I can’t even tell if it’s week three or four at this point. It kind of all blurs together,” Coody said.
“We’re just trying to make sure we’re taking care of everybody,” Sickle said.
Thursday is when they’ll begin COVID-19 testing onsite for people that are showing symptoms. Something that’ll be done with the help of Heart to Heart who typically serve disaster areas in all parts of the world. But since the pandemic, are now lending a hand locally.
