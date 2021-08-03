KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you're headed out to the bar this weekend you may want to take a copy of your vaccine card.
A few restaurants and bars in KC now require customers to prove they are fully vaccinated.
The first were Hamburger Mary's and Woody's which announced the change over the weekend.
Monday afternoon, The Ship in the West Bottoms and the KC Improv Company announced similar policies.
Lotta Williams, the general manager of The Ship, said she and the owners of the performance venue felt it was the best strategy to keep live entertainment coming through the summer and fall.
"It's important to us and to a lot of people and we want to do this as safely and responsibly as we can for our community," Williams said.
The Ship will only require proof of vaccination at it's evening musical performances, most of which are held on a small stage in a crowded room.
"People are very close to each other, close to the musicians," Williams said.
KCTV5 reached out to legal experts to explain why businesses are allowed to require proof of vaccination.
Allen Rostron, a law professor at UMKC, compared it to the commonly seen sign "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service."
"You could say 'I have a right to go barefoot,' but you don't," Rostron explained. "If you're going on someone else's private property they're entitled to require what they want to require. Same goes for vaccinations. If they want to require that they can require that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.