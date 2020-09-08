SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) – Sedalia School District 200 has announced that a first-grade classroom at Skyline Elementary School has been ordered to quarantine due to a positive coronavirus test.
The district said since others in the classroom are symptomatic, and as a precaution, the district in conjunction with the Pettis County Health Center, has chosen to issue a quarantine order for all students and the teacher in that classroom through September 15 and will return to class on September 16.
All of the affected families have been notified, the district said.
Additionally, a staff member who works in one-on-one and small group settings has tested positive. The families of the three students with whom the staff member met, as well as district staff, have been notified.
“The health and safety of our students, district families and staff members always will be our primary priority. We remain in contact with the Pettis County Health Center to ensure we are following the best protocols to provide a healthy environment for all,” the district said.
The school district does have a mandatory mask protocol.
