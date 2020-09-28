SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) – Sedalia School District #200 announced Monday that a member of the Smith-Cotton High School football program has tested positive for the coronavirus.
That person is currently in quarantine and the 31 players and coaches who also attended the September 24 practice also will quarantine for 14 days and will monitor any symptoms should they occur.
Due to the number of program members affected, the varsity and JV seasons have been paused.
The game scheduled for Friday, October 2, against Battle High in Columbia has been canceled. The Homecoming game against Capital City on October 9 at Tiger Stadium is still scheduled at this time.
Freshmen football players are not affected, so their game Monday at Hickman High in Columbia will be played.
The district has reported the positive case to the Pettis County Health Center.
