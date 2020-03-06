FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – As the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. increases, health experts say it’s only a matter of time before it hits KC. So, KCTV5’s Joe Chiodo took a look at what would happen next.
Chiodo spoke to Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Dr. Lee Norman.
“While we’re trying to treat, we’re also trying to learn, correct?” Chiodo asked Norman. “Yes,” he answered. “The closest thing to this was Ebola.”
Dr. Norman pointed out that, like Ebola, there is no vaccine and no cure for coronavirus. “I’m not optimistic about having a vaccine very soon,” he added.
The difference this time around compared to Ebola is that coronavirus easily spreads.
“This is a public health emergency,” Norman said. “You can’t paint it any other way than that.”
Testing kits are running low across the country. In Kansas, they’re running tests every day.
“It’s real easy,” Norman said. “A nasal swab and then an oral swab.”
When Chiodo asked who is getting tested, Dr. Norman said that they typically don’t test people who are not ill. Therefore, they’re currently testing people who are sick, have traveled to an infected area, or have had exposure to someone with the disease.
Once tested, you must list everyone you’ve had contact with in recent days.
“We would define contact as greater than 10 minutes, closer than 6 feet,” Dr. Norman said.
You’d be surprised how many people we each come in contact. For example, think of your workplace or classroom. Think of an airplane or a dining hall.
“Our first person under investigation in Kansas was a university student and kind of an introvert,” Dr. Norman said. “He had 403 contacts. If his test would have come back positive, we would have had 403 contacts, and that’s if none of them went to a basketball game or something like that.”
The health department would then have to contact each of those people and tell them to self-quarantine.
On Friday, three new positive cases popped up in a D.C. suburb. Dr. Norman said that’s how the spiral begins.
“They probably have hundreds of contacts between the three of them,” he explained. “Just think if a U.S. representative or senator got this. Does the Senate and House, do they work from home? What happens if a staff member or two comes to Capitol Hill with it before they realize what it is?”
“The gamechanger will be a vaccine and medications,” Dr. Norman added.
Norman said he is confident we'll see more than a million cases worldwide.
He stresses that while the spread of the virus is very concerning, people should keep in mind who is most at risk.
The strong majority of us would get flu symptoms. More severe symptoms and cases of death would hit the elderly and people who are already sick.
