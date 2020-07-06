CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A second Raymore-Peculiar High School employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a release, the school said they learned Monday about the second positive testing. They also said that both cases are non-teaching employees who had worked in close proximity with each other.

“The Cass County Health Department is conducting the contact tracing related to these cases. The employees and affected contacts will be required to follow health department guidelines for quarantine and testing before returning to work,” a release said.

The school is closed Monday for deep cleaning.

The school said that summer school classes for middle school and high school students will start on Tuesday, July 7 at the high school located at 21005 S School Rd, Peculiar, Missouri 64078.

“The health and safety of our students and employees is a top priority. We will make adjustments to procedures and schedule changes, if circumstances warrant. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we implement safety measures during the pandemic,” the release said.