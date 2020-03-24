PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Platte County Health Department has confirmed its second positive case of COVID-19 in Platte County.
Both cases are unrelated to each other.
A formal investigation has begun with both individuals as to how they have become infected and will attempt to notify anyone they have been in close contact with recently.
Platte County Health Department wants to reiterate how important it is to abide by the “Stay at Home” Order that went into effect Tuesday for all who live and work in Platte County until April 24.
