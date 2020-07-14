KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Piper School District announced Tuesday that a second student-athlete has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“In the interest of keeping our students and coaches safe and healthy, we have made the difficult decision to suspend all sports and conditioning effective Wednesday, July 15 through July 29. At this time, it is our intent to resume activities on Thursday, July 30. We will continue to provide updates should there be any changes to this plan,” Piper School District Superintendent Dr. Jessica Dain said.

The first positive case was announced on Saturday saying that the student-athlete, “is doing and fine stopped coming to summer activities more than a week ago.”

Dr. Dain said the Wyandotte County Health Department is working diligently to perform contract tracing for all positive cases in the county.

“If your student has a positive test result, we would encourage you to notify a coach, sponsor, or building administrator to help protect all of our students and staff. Also, please be sure to notify others with whom your student has had recent contact,” Dr. Dain said.

The district is asking parents to talk to their students about how to properly wash their hands, follow mask guidelines, social distancing expectations and staying home if they are feeling unwell.

On July 27 at 6 p.m., there will be a “Piper Returning to Learning Plan” meeting. At this time, the meeting will be held over Zoom.

July 28 will open the online enrollment for families who are ready to commit to online learning for the Fall 2020 Semester.

“I know we are living through very uncertain times, and I appreciate your patience as we work to develop our plan. Please know that you have a truly amazing team of educators, administrators, and support staff working toward the goal of creating the best possible plan for Piper students to return to learning in August. We look forward to sharing our work with the community on July 27,” Dr. Dain said.