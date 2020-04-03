KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Health Department officials announced the second death in the city from COVID-19 Friday as the overall number of cases continued to grow.

The patient was a man in his 90s.

As of 2 p.m. Friday there were 154 total cases confirmed by city health officials, split fairly evenly among women and men.

And while many originally thought the elderly were more susceptible to this disease, three teenagers and a child from KC have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The heaviest number of cases are in the Jackson County portion of Kansas City, where they have crossed 100 positive cases. There are now 36 cases in the Clay County part of the city and 11 cases in the part of the city in Platte County. The small part of KC in Cass County has seen no positive cases of the disease.

Statewide, Missouri has now passed the 2,000 case mark, with 2,113 confirmed positive cases. There have been 19 deaths in the state.