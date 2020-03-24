KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- A man in his 70s is the second person to die in Wyandotte County from the coronavirus, health officials say.
The man passed away on March 23 after having been admitted to a hospital.
“We offer our prayers and thoughts to the family and friends of the deceased. Their sadness is our sadness. Our own family and friends are precious to us, and so I call on each one of us to protect one another and stop the spread of COVID-19," Unified Government Mayor/CEO David Alvey said.
The man was admitted to a hospital on March 16 and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18. He was discharged from the hospital on March 20 and later admitted to the second hospital on March 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.