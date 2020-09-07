MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) – The season-opener for K-State soccer has been postponed due to coronavirus precautions.
The season-opener was set for Friday, September 11, against Texas Tech. A make-up date has not been determined.
According to a release, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have two student-athletes on their roster who have recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“Tech also has seven student-athletes, including both goalkeepers, who were deemed close contacts and will not be allowed to return until after the opening weekend match scheduled for Sept. 11. All seven of the close contacts have tested negative three times in the past week. The Big 12 head coaches were unanimous in agreement that losing all goalkeepers was one of two reasons a team could postpone or reschedule a game,” a release said.
The Big 12 Conference athletic directors voted Sunday in support of the soccer match-interruption guidelines, which state that teams must have 14 student-athletes available, including at least one goalkeeper.
"It is disappointing but was to be expected during the 2020 season," said K-State head coach Mike Dibbini. "We have been working hard the last month in preparation. We were very excited to play in front of our home crowd. We are very lucky to have the opportunity to play this fall and we now have to focus on the next match."
Due to the postponement, you can see K-States first game of the 2020 season on Friday, September 18, at West Virginia at 6 p.m.
