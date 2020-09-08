OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- As schools, colleges and businesses continue to reopen, some are looking toward a different way of sanitizing air and surfaces.
It doesn't come in a spray bottle, either. As disinfectants become scarce in stores, some people are finding ultraviolet (UVC) lights that kill germs by emitting a specific wavelength that disrupts cells.
The Barstow School, a private academy in Kansas City, purchased them for classrooms as students returned to class in August.
Shane Foster, who runs the academy, said teachers and staff have been preparing for a mixture of in person and online learning since the spring.
"I just wave it over this for 20-30 seconds," Foster said, demonstrating a small UVC wand with a children's book.
The school also purchased larger lamps designed to bathe an entire room in light, killing more than 99% of the germs it touches.
"It's the cleanest and most effective way we've found," Foster said.
Barstow's lights came from Sarin Energy Solutions, an Overland Park company that has found a new niche selling UVC products. Prior to the pandemic the manufacturer largely marketed decorative and home lighting.
Inayat Noormohmad, the CEO of the company, described UVC lighting as a back-pocket product that has turned into a large part of Sarin's business.
"The need for this is just getting started. The demand will only increase," Noormohmad said. "It will become part of our routine now to use UVC to disinfect our environment."
Hospitals and nursing homes have been using UVC light for several years.
The Food and Drug Administration describes UVC lighting as a possible method for killing viruses like the coronavirus. But the same wavelength that can eliminate germs also carries risks to eyes and skin.
The FDA cautions that "direct UVC exposure to human skin or eyes may cause injuries," and notes that it may be more effective as an addition to air ducts and HVAC systems to minimize contact.
Sarin's products come with a variety of safety features, including motion detectors and gravity switches that help prevent accidental exposure to the lights.
Tucker Hewitt, a marketing specialist for Sarin, demonstrated several of the wands and home products they sell. One of them is a small containment bag designed for small objects like phones and masks. The bags stop working as soon as the lid comes open.
Another product is a larger lamp like the one Barstow has in its classroom. They work on a timer to provide time to get out of the room. The lamps can also detect movement within a room and turn off. In a school setting, for instance, a teacher could turn on the light after hours, or during a lunch break while the classroom isn't being used.
"It really allows anyone to take control of their sanitation," Hewitt said.
Businesses have been interested in ultraviolet light, too. Elizabeth Holtzman Goodden, one of the owners of Goodden Jewelers, has been using containment bags to disinfect some of the products that pass through her shop.
She noted that watches are among the germiest objects she handles, and that she can't use harsh disinfectants on many of the gemstones she handles, like pearls.
"You can put jewels in here that can't be cleaned any other way," Goodden said.
KCTV5 News tested one of Sarin's products, as well as a similar Amazon product. In the video attached to this story, Multimedia Journalist Nathan Vickers used luminescient strips that light up only when exposed to the specific wavelength that kills germs. He also exposed a banana to the light, which turned brown where the skin was exposed due to the increased oxidation from the light.
For Foster, UVC disinfection is part of a larger series of adaptations Barstow School is making for the upcoming school year. Many of their classrooms will also utilize swiveling cameras that can follow teachers as they walk around the room, streaming video to kids at home.
In their hallways are new kiosks with hand sanitizers and signs reminding students and teachers to wear masks.
The lights are one more way to minimize exposure to germs.
"We take that responsibility very seriously," Foster said. "And the trust they put in us very seriously."
