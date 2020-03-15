INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The Independence School District has made the decision to cancel school until March 30 due to COVID-19.
According to the district, students should not show up at school tomorrow.
They said staff members who would report for a professional development day should do so, however.
“We will utilize time with staff Monday and Tuesday to prepare virtual learning resources to share with our students and families,” the district said.
All classes, early education, athletics, and health services, etc. are canceled until further notice.
“We understand the difficulty this poses for many families and we will do our best to support you through these unprecedented times,” they added.
