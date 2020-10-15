KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- COVID-19 testing is going to be expanding in Missouri very soon.
Governor Mike Parson made an announcement at Truman Medical Center on Thursday.
Right now, the state of Missouri is doing about 125,000 COVID-19 tests a day. Soon, new technology developed by Washington State University in St. Louis will make saliva testing available.
Truman Medical Center will have one of four machines to do that.
And with it, the hospital hopes to perform an additional 6,000 tests a day.
All the testing Truman Medical Center is doing now is the nasal swab testing.
There are different types of tests using the nasal swab and some that get results within an hour and others within four.
For the saliva testing, the turnaround time for results would be about three hours.
The hospital hopes to have the saliva testing available within the next 4-6 weeks.
It was only approved by the FDA back in August.
The governor says the saliva tests are just one way the state is ramping up testing.
“We’ll be providing tests; I think we’ll be in every school system in the next two weeks. Every school system in the state of Missouri will be able to do tests internally. The testing is critical,” Parson said.
The testing going to Missouri schools will likely be a mix of types of tests including a rapid test where schools nurses could get instant results.
