New saliva-based tests are an alternative to the coronavirus nasal swab. It’s a test that could soon be option for the public in the Kansas City area.

Governor Mike Parson will be at Truman Medical Center Thursday morning discussing the new testing. It was developed by Washington University researchers in Missouri.

According to Time magazine, most people can spit into a container at home and wouldn’t need to go to a health clinic or drive-through testing facility.

Adding this more convenient testing option, which also happens to be less expensive than other tests, could vastly increase testing rates and make it safer to open schools, workplaces, restaurants, shops and any other venue where large numbers of people congregate, Time reports.

