KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson is announcing a new test for the coronavirus that's been approved by the FDA.
You've likely heard of saliva testing over the past couple weeks but now, it's approved for use in Missouri.
"This test, developed by researchers at Washington University, is a major development in testing technology, and it will help us to increase testing volumes, and improve turnaround times for test results," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said.
The saliva tests are developed by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis. We expect to learn more about deploying these tests over the next week.
Saliva testing is one strategy, another option is sewage. It’s an idea that’s being discussed right now in the Kansas City area.
It’s impossible to test all kids heading back to school, but perhaps health departments could test school’s sewage.
“As an example, we could screen the sewage coming out of a school. And if there isn't virus in that, then most of those kids probably or teachers and faculty don't have the virus at that school. If that turned positive for them, then we could do what's called pooled testing,” Kansas City Health Director Dr. Rex Archer said.
Dr. Archer said the health department is considering all sorts of options. He’s hoping to get ahead of outbreaks at schools and the concern is some kids might not exhibit symptoms, but still spread the virus.
Sewage testing is already underway in Delaware. A company from MIT is testing samples of wastewater to estimate viral rates.
So far testing revealed infection levels six times higher than what traditional testing showed. New Castle County used that data to guide reopening plans.
Other countries are using a similar strategy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.