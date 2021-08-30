KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, Saint Luke's Health System announced that it will be requiring all its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
All SLHS employees will have to be fully vaccinated against the virus by Oct. 30. That includes: "licensed independent medical staff members, allied health professionals, contracted personnel, student affiliates, and volunteers."
Employees can request a medical or religious exemption. Such a request will be "individually reviewed on a case-by-case basis" by either clinicians or spiritual wellness chaplains with Saint Luke's. Anyone granted such an exemption will have to be tested and monitored for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.
"All new employees will be required to be fully vaccinated within 45 days of employment," the health system notes.
“Saint Luke’s mission and commitment to Kansas City has been clear for 139 years,” said Melinda L. Estes, MD, Saint Luke’s Health System President and CEO. “Our job is to protect and care for the health of our patients. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly and is causing devastating loss. As healthcare professionals, the most important action each of us can take to end this pandemic is to get vaccinated. As a respected and trusted healthcare leader, it is incumbent upon us as an organization to ensure we are doing everything in our power to protect the health of our community, our patients, and our staff. This policy aligns our commitment, mission, and values with tangible action.”
“The data has demonstrated overwhelmingly that the vaccines are safe, effective, and our best opportunity to end the spread of this virus,” said Estes. “There is no question this decision will save lives and is the right thing to do.”
