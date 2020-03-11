FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Saint Luke's Health System said a false release has been put out stating that alcohol consumption is a preventative measure against COVID-19.
A Saint Luke's spokesperson sent KCTV5 News the false release that has the hospital’s old Saint Luke's logo on it.
The hospital said they are responding to requests based on this fake release with this from their Saint Luke's Health System Facebook page.
“False reports are circulating that say drinking alcohol can reduce the risk of COVID-19. This is not true. Saint Luke’s follows CDC guidance:
-Practice good hand hygiene
-Wash for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating, after blowing your nose or coughing.
-If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol
-Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home when you are sick
-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
-Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipe”
