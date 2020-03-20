KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Saint Luke’s Health System has two - soon to be three - COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites up and running.
The appointment-only drive-thru sites are available to Saint Luke’s patients and employees who have been referred by Saint Luke’s physicians.
Current locations include Blue Springs, Shoal Creek in the Northland, and soon, Mission Farms in Overland Park.
Only patients or employees who meet the following criteria are eligible for this testing:
1. Fever of 100 degrees or higher, a new cough, or shortness of breath, AND
2. Are (a) immunocompromised, (b) have been exposed to someone with known or suspected COVID-19, OR (c) work in a health care setting
Again, this drive-thru testing is by appointment only and requires a physician referral. Those without a referral or an appointment will not be tested.
With the increasing number of cases due to community spread in our area, Saint Luke’s is working diligently to prioritize testing of those who are at greater risk. Most cases of COVID-19 are mild and don’t require medical treatment.
If you have the symptoms listed above, but no additional risk factors, you should self-isolate for 14 days. Limit your contact with others in your household as much as possible and monitor your symptoms. If symptoms worsen, contact your provider or seek emergency care.
Saint Luke’s is asking for everyone’s help to protect the community by following CDC guidance on how we can prevent the spread of infection, including social distancing, vigilant hand hygiene, staying home when sick, avoiding close contact with people who are ill, avoiding touching your face, covering coughs or sneezes with a tissue and then throwing the tissue in the trash, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
