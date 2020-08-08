SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- On Saturday, the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Shawnee informed their parishioners that Father John Riley has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter written by Father Pat Sullivan, it's noted that Riley was at masses last week until 8:15 a.m. Thursday.
Sullivan writes: "He always sanitized hands, wore a mask and practiced social distancing for the brief exchanges with parishioners; when those were necessary. I am also happy to report that he is asymptomatic and feels fine."
As a result of this, the church canceled masses, baptisms, and confessions for Aug. 8 and 9.
On Friday, the church had posted a letter stating that Sullivan and Riley had been directly exposed to someone who had just tested positive for COVID-19. That person was not a parishioner.
That led to the need for both of them to get tested and self-quarantine. As of that time, Sullivan was slated to quarantine until Aug. 15 and Riley until Aug. 16.
In today's letter, Sullivan said he is scheduled to get tested this upcoming Tuesday because it's the earliest he could get, but that it will now get accelerated by a doctor's order.
Riley is the chancellor of The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.
Editorial note: Later on Saturday, the director of parish operations noted to KCTV5 News that, "Fr Riley is a Priest that offers Sacramental Assistance to our parish and is not the Pastor at Sacred Heart Parish."
