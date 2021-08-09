OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) -- Interest in the vaccine is growing once again as the delta variant urges more people to take a COVID-19 shot.
In Franklin County, health officials say that concern over rising cases has driven more people to take the vaccine.
Nick Robbins, the county's EMS Chief and COVID response specialist, said in the last week approximately 500 people sought out a dose in the last week.
"Over the last month we've seen an increase in vaccines with back to school and the Delta variant has really pushed us to see a lot of questions and response from citizens," he said.
The county has offered clinics at local fairs, small towns and locations around Ottawa. But Robbins said the most successful tool the county has utilized is simply the truth.
"I think honesty's worked," he said. "Just give the facts."
Trust goes a long way at local providers in town, too. Kramer Pharmacy in downtown Ottawa has a small seating area set aside for people interested the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson product. Laura Hibberts, the managing pharmacist, said she often talks to patients about the vaccine when they come to pick up prescriptions.
"We just build a rapport with our patients," Hibberts said. "They know us. They're comfortable here."
The Franklin County Health Dept. will hold a vaccine clinic for Ottawa University students Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.