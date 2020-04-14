STILWELL, KS (KCTV) – Foodbanks around the country are seeing unprecedented demand as Americans struggle with the economic downturn brought on by the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday morning the parking lot at Stilwell Baptist Church was packed full of vehicles, seven rows deep. People started arriving at 10:30 a.m. even though food distribution didn’t start until 2 p.m.

There were even vehicles lined up down the street, causing volunteers to create an overflow lot at a nearby elementary school.

Pastor Franklin Ruff told KCTV5 News that the church’s Caring Ministry has become a lifeline for families from all over Kansas.

“We have people from Miami County, we have people from Franklin County, we have some that come from as far as Topeka,” Ruff explained.

Every Tuesday, the church gives away grocery carts full of food, free of charge. A few months ago, they were averaging about 300 families each week, but now Ruff said that has moved up to 400 families a week.

People are now also starting to show up earlier and earlier, since the pantry is first come, first serve.

Donna Raines organizes the Caring Ministry and pantry, and she said about 10 percent of the clients the last few weeks have been first timers, and another 10 percent hadn’t come in a long time.

Raines added that other pantries in far out communities are struggling because eldery volunteers need to stay home.

“The level of desperation sometimes, the anxiety level is higher in the clients,” she said. “I know LaCygne is going to be coming up here today because their pantry is closed.

Two women at the pantry Tuesday from LaCygne told KCTV5 News they came to Stilwell because the closest grocery store is miles away and it’s been pretty empty lately.

Another woman who was from Kansas City, Kansas, said she normally is able to buy the food she needs but is now looking for help because of the economic downturn, leading to her first trip to the pantry.

“This is the first time. Because usually I’m always working, always have money for groceries,” she told KCTV5 News. “But being laid off and trying to get a hold of unemployment, since they’re so busy, their phones are always busy. It’s just hard to get a hold of them and get income coming back into the household.”

The pantry gets a truckload of fresh food from Harvesters just a few hours before food distribution. It takes a team to get the groceries ready to place in client’s cars and do it with as little contact between people as possible.

“We are hoping that this adds some security to their life, that they have food and that it takes the insecurity away of where their next meal is coming from,” Raines said.

The church is praying that they will be able to remain open and continue serving the community, but they have to make a determination every Monday whether the food distribution is safe based on the health of all the volunteers.