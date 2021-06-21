CHILLICOTHE, MO (KCTV) -- Rural communities are encouraging vaccinations following a statewide spike in cases in May and June.
According to the CDC, Missouri has seen more than 4,000 new cases in the last seven days, the most in the country relative to population.
Several counties north of I-70 saw their own spikes in cases. Livingston County, which had around 240 cases per 100,000 people in January, spiked to 280 in May.
Health care officials said the Delta variant of COVID-19 was partially responsible for the surge in cases.
Steve Schieber, the director of Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, said the surge brought dozens of people to the emergency room for the first time since the fall.
"We had a sudden increase in cases significantly, particularly in Livingston County," he said. "That had a dramatic effect on the community."
Sherry Weldon, the director of the Livingston County Health Department, said the surge peaked just after Memorial Day but has started to taper off in June.
"We've increased our vaccination rates and started to see cases go down," Weldon said.
Weldon said the county's clinics and other providers have been encouraging residents to get the vaccine since it became available in the winter. The clinic in Chillicothe now offers walk-in shots twice a week.
She said she believed the local surge in cases has persuaded many new people to take it in June.
"We can't think we're out of this yet," Weldon said.
According to the state's vaccine dashboard, around 35% of Livingston County residents have been vaccinated.
