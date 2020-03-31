KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Opening Day at the K should have happened this week, but while baseball is currently in the dugout waiting for the end of the COVID-19 crisis, the Royals still gave fans something to cheer about.
Team Chairman and CEO John Sherman announced that the Kansas City Royals were giving a donation to on behalf of the club’s investors, players and Royals Charities to Harvesters to fund more than 500,000 meals during this time of food insecurity.
Team officials also said they are working with Price Chopper and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City to help fight hunger as a result of school closures and shelter-at-home orders.
“Our investors, our partners and our players share a deep connection to the Kansas City community, which is why the entire Royals family is coming together to do our part,” said Sherman. “We all wish we were playing baseball and look forward to getting back to the game we love. But the most important thing now is a priority on our community, focusing on its most pressing needs.”
The club is also encouraging Royals fans to help with this effort and donate to Harvesters at Harvesters.org or through the Royals Charities site at Royals.com/RoyalsRespond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.