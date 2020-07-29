ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Roeland Park is providing 10,000 free masks to residents, businesses and customers.
This comes after Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order requiring Kansans to wear face masks in public spaces after a spike in positive COVID-19 cases within Johnson County.
Starting on Thursday, the Roeland Park Police Department will aid in distributing masks to businesses that include Walmart, CVS, Roeland Park Liquors, Walgreens and Cici's Pizza to ensure all customers have access to masks prior to entering.
“We hope that by providing free masks to the Roeland Park community it will help ease the burden of mask compliance,” said Mayor Mike Kelly. “We understand that not every Roeland Park resident or customer has easy access to a mask, and those that do could accidentally forget or break a mask while in public. Being proactive is good policy.”
Businesses that require additional masks can contact the city to pick up from the available supply. The masks will be available at City Hall during normal business hours and through retail businesses within the city limits.
“We are in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 together,” said City Administrator, Keith Moody. “We are proud to have a Governing Body, Police Department and community that have banded together in Roeland Park to do everything possible to slow the pandemic and keep residents and visitors safe.”
