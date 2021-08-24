Roeland Park becomes the second city in Johnson County to pass a mask mandate

ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The city of Roeland signed a resolution Monday night that requires masks in all indoor public spaces through at least mid-October.

The resolution is effective immediately. 

This mandate applies to everyone ages five and up when they are in indoor public spaces and cannot maintain a six-foot distance from others.

Exemptions are allowed, including when eating or drinking, when engaged in religious services, and for those with a medical condition that prevents wearing a face covering. 

As of now, it will remain in place until October 19, but could be extended based on the state of the ongoing pandemic. 

