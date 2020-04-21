KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - As of Tuesday, the state of Kansas has reported 107 deaths from the coronavirus, and more than 20% of those are all linked to Riverbend Post-Acute Rehab Facility in Kansas City, Kansas. 25 residents have now died and 116 staff and residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mary Lou Johnson always seemed to brighten someone's day whether it was visiting family or staffers at Riverbend.
“Whenever I'd go up there, they'd say, "is this your grandma? She's just the sweetest," Johnson’s granddaughter Melissa O'Reilly said.
For O'Reilley and other relatives, it was difficult not to visit Johnson when she got sick.
“It's been a struggle for all of us not to see her in the end,” O'Reilly said.
“It definitely underscores the significance of a pandemic and how everyone as a society has to act,” Johnson’s relative Mike Corrigan said.
Health officials have been studying Riverbend for several weeks now trying to figure out how COVID-19 was able to spread between 94 patients so quickly.
“We're under the assumption that every resident came into contact with it,” Unified Government Chief Medical Officer Doctor K. Allen Greiner said.
Dr. Greiner says a single employee working while symptomatic may have contributed to the cluster of cases.
“It's very possible that person could have been working three to five days while infectious,” Dr. Greiner said.
Greiner is part of a new task force continuing to study Riverbend and other similar facilities to learn how to better prepare for and fight diseases.
“We want to have a group of experts to revise sets of guidelines and work with facilities,” Dr. Greiner said.
O'Reilly and her family hope the county's work can prevent future outbreaks.
“Take it seriously. Even if you don't have symptoms, keep the distance,” O'Reilly said.
As of now, the county says there are still eight Riverbend residents in the hospital.
