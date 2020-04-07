KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Officials with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority said they will begin to lessen the amount of transit service offered in response to metro stay-at-home orders.

Beginning Saturday, the bus routes based out of Kansas City will run modified services routes, most of which will end at 9 p.m.

The KCATA will add some routes it does not typically run on Saturdays to work with other metro transit systems, and Sunday routes will run as regularly planned but now end at 9 p.m.

KCATA officials noted other RideKC regional services in Wyandotte and Johnson Counties in Kansas and Independence, Raytown and Gladstone will continue operations.

The agency also noted that they are seeing higher than average absentee calls, seeing around 120 operators daily.

While KCATA officials said they hope to keep full-time operators employed during this time of drops in ridership and absenteeism, they did announce that 66 part-time operators were laid-off.